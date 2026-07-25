Veteran reuniting with his daughter.

Hi everyone,

​I am writing this because I’m in a very tight spot financially, this is really hard for me to even ask but my pride takes a backseat when it comes to my daughters.

​I am a combat veteran who served our country in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Because of my deployments and some incredibly hard turns life took after I got home, I haven't been able to see my daughter since she was 5 years old. In exactly three days, she is stepping off a plane to reunite with me for her 18th birthday and not to mention meeting her little sister that she has never seen in person.

​I want more than anything to give her the safe, comfortable welcome she deserves, but my current living situation is that somethings happened and I had to move out on very short notice and now I am very low on funds to secure a place for us to stay.

​I am desperately reaching out to my community, fellow veterans, or anyone with a kind heart. I am looking for immediate emergency assistance to cover a Airbnb, or a safe guest space for 11 days so I can finally look my daughter in the eyes and be a proper dad to her this week.

​Can anyone help a father make up for 13 years of lost time?

​Thank you for reading, and thank you for supporting a vet trying to do right by his kid.



