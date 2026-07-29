Veteran owned Home Services business

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Hey everyone! I'm Travis, but I go by my middle name, Dean, and today I need your help. A few months ago, life threw me a curveball that shook my world to the core—a sudden job loss left us reeling financially. But amidst this storm of uncertainty, one thing became clear: we needed change.

🌟 It was during these tough times that an idea sparked within me—an idea so vivid and necessary it felt like a lifeline thrown from one survivor to another. I wanted to launch my own business, providing essential services such as pressure washing, home cleaning, junk removal, lawn care, and storm door installation.

But starting up isn't cheap. 💸 From the initial supplies needed for each task to advertising our brand in a competitive market—the costs are daunting. Yet, there’s something powerful about taking control of your destiny, especially when you have served this country as I did through my time in the military. It's not just about providing quality service; it's about rebuilding resilience and offering real solutions to people who need them most during challenging times.

This is where YOU come in! 🙌 Your support isn’t just giving me a chance at success—it’s also supporting your neighbors, friends, and community members by creating local jobs right here in the heartland of America. Every dollar you donate goes directly towards kickstarting this venture with essential supplies like cleaning equipment, protective gear for my team, and marketing materials to spread our wings far and wide!

Imagine seeing a tired old house sparkling under the glow of a freshly washed exterior—that’s more than just beauty; it's hope restored. That’s what drives me every day as I envision transforming neighborhoods one home at a time with your help. This isn't about business for profit —it's about giving people back their dignity, their pride in where they live through the power of hard work and dedication.

So let’s turn these dreams into reality together! Your contributions matter more than you know—not just to me or my family but also to our community who will benefit from reliable local services that contribute directly to prosperity within small towns across America.

I am the Beneficiary and will personally be managing the funds

Thank you for reading, thank you if you decide to invest in our mission, and let’s make dreams happen one home at a time! 💪😊 #CommunityPower #BusinessBridges #FromSurviveToThrive