Veteran needs help

I never thought I would be asking for help, but today I’m setting my pride aside and sharing my story.

I am a 100% disabled U.S. veteran who has faced some difficult years. Following a divorce and a series of personal hardships, I struggled with alcohol abuse and made financial decisions that left me with approximately $50,000 in debt.

Over the past year, I have worked hard to turn my life around. I sought help, made positive changes, and recently started a new job that has given me hope and a renewed outlook on life. For the first time in a long time, I can see a path forward.

While I am committed to paying my own way and rebuilding my future, the debt I accumulated during my darkest period remains overwhelming. I’m reaching out to ask for help easing that burden so I can focus on continuing my recovery, maintaining stability, and moving forward.

Any donation, no matter the size, would be deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to contribute, sharing this post would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting a veteran who is working hard to rebuild his life.





Regards,

P. Matinez