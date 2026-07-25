Cancer patient needs car fixed to get to appointme

Good morning everyone,





My name I Christina and I am a 53 year old Marine Corps Veteran with an incurable blood cancer that affects my immune system. My car, just recently, failed on the side of the highway about two weeks ago. Due to the cost of repair, I am asking for help in raising money to fix my car so that I can get to and from my treatments that last till September. I am on SSDI and I live in the county where no transportation will come too when I need them. I have no family here and just trying to make it though my days.





Update: Car repairs are completed but cannot get it until I come up with the funds. I hope everyone is doing well and I pray everyday that I can get the help I need.





Christina





I know these are hard times for everyone but I figured that I would try. I would be extremely grateful for any help that I can get.





Thank you,









Christina