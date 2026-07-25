Veteran needing help with home repairs

Danny is a 80yr old Veteran who got his first home ever in 2019. The home was built in 1967 and had alot of issues. Lately many things have happened like needing repairs for hvac, waterheater and plumbing. He and his wife of 46 yrs have been doing what they can but live on a fixed income of 2400 a month. Recently they were forced to file bankruptcy to prevent the loss of the home. While they do their best to maintain, they both have several health conditions that make life even harder. Due to mold all the flooring was removed and they are needing to hire someone to treat the bathroom for mold. The biggest issue now is plumbing. When washing laundry or dishes in the kitchen, they gray water line backs up into the garage. Being able to hire help to get their home back to a maintainable state would be what they need to feel safe and have a healthy living condition. They have a daughter who is their full time caregiver along with working as a CNA, while she tries to help as things arise, it takes all she has to help make monthly bills, medications and food. They are a family of 3 trying to maintain their home and make it day to day. Lately they have been hit hard with repairs needed to home, car and medical bills that have came up. I am hoping to give them the help they need to get them back on their feet. Thank you for reading and sharing.