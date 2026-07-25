VETERAN NEARING HOMELESSNESS

I am seeking emergency help for a Veteran friend. He is ill with Polycystic Kidney Failure, and in need of funds for downpayment on a home - or - at least $1000.00 monthly donations. He will soon be homeless. Medical bills and an income of only Social Security, along with rapidly rising costs are making his struggle to simply stay above water almost impossible. He lives in a very small nearly 100 year old cabin that leaks water and the drains back up whenever it rains. There is mold on the ceilings. He can't afford anything else...his rent is $600.00 per month, which takes a sizable cut of his Social Security. Please pray for him and his situation, and if God leads you to do so, please help. Thank you in advance, and may God bless your generosity.