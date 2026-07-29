Veteran mom in rental crisis

I assisted my son from going to prison for 15 years by paying attorney fees of 8,000. I used all my resources even rent. He is free now but with a felony. Not drug related just carrying a concealed weapon. He was innocent but took a plea. I spent all my rent and now unable to pay. Was given notice to prepare for eviction after 3 days writ or possession. I do work but cannot get enough money at one time to keep from being put out or bring homeless. He does live with me as a condition but hard trying to get hired with a felony. We are looking at and applying for all jobs and resources. I am a veteran with some mental health challenges and this situation has got me very scared and anxious. I have never done this before and never asked anyone for help due to pride but I'm at wits end and was encouraged to do this by a friend. Of anyone can help with anything please help me.