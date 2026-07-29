We have a sweet, elderly, veteran couple in need of emergency extermination in their home. The cost is quite substantial as the entire home needs to be sealed for 3 days and they will need to relocate for that time frame. They live on a fixed income and cannot afford any of this. Please help us raise funds to get this taken care of, so they can live in a healthy environment.

Donations will be filtered through our nonprofit and can qualify for a tax write off. For anonymity reasons their names and address is withheld however for verification of need or the option to pay the exterminator directly for this couple you may reach out to Hope in Motion Inc. @ 352-322-6176





(The photo is not of their home, for privacy reasons)