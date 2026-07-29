Veteran in need of help!

Thank you for viewing. I am a veteran and married with a total of five kids. We each had two prior to meeting and now have one together. My wife and I both work full time but just don’t make enough to give the kids what they need as they start driving, graduating and attending college. I recently was forced to quit my job due to health reasons and take an 50% pay cut. I’m kind of in a free fall right now with no landing in sight. Any little bit will help!