Veteran In Need of Car

I am currently taking care of an elderly veteran, and his truck broke down. He is living on a fixed income, and has had pretty bad luck since last year. His debit card was skimmed and he lost over 3500, and we worked diligently to get what we could back, but the overdraft fees ate the majority of that. He then went into the hospital twice, had his house broken into and the expensive belongings were taken, then his bathroom developed a hole in the floor which he fell through (we just got this fixed and replaced), and now his 26 year old truck has found itself at its end. He does not have anything in savings due to being skimmed, and what he did have in his pockets went to his bathroom. He needs a way back and forth to appointments, and we are looking to purchase him a cash car to get him by for the remaining years he has. If you can donate anything is helpful!