Veteran in need of a Service Dog

I need a puppy to train as my next Service Dog. My current Service Dog will help to train it as I work them in random. To help with PTSD flair ups. Seizure alert. Anxiety control in public by posting (guarding) behind me in public and will alert me by pressing against the back of my legs if someone comes up behind me. Help keep me on my routine ie when to get up in the morning, when to take my meds, when to eat, insist I go for walks every time I break her, when to go to bed and wake me when I have night terrors. There was.Bu the time she has learned all of this I’ll be able to retire my current Service Dog, allowing her to be just a dog for once.