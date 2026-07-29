Veteran has Cancer unable to work

Luis is a husband, father, and papa. He is the most caring, loving, gentle role model for all of his children and grandchildren. He served 16 years in the Army and 6 years in the Army National Guard. He went to the hospital on May 26 thinking he had appendicitis and left having been diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Kidney cancer. He was supposed to start his new job the following Monday and was unable to. No one wants to hire a new candidate with Cancer knowing they will miss so much work due to appointments and treatment. The following week Luis was admitted into Audie Murphy VA hospital due to complications and bleeding. After a few more tests it was determined he may have issues with his bladder as well. We will not know if the cancer spread to the bladder for a couple more days. The doctors also found Pulmonary Nodules on his lungs and he won’t be able to have samples from that taken for a few months.

Bills are piling up quickly at home and without his income it is becoming harder by the week to keep the lights on and food on the table. He may be eligible for temporary disability but won’t have an answer for several months, as he could not secure an appointment to apply until the 30th of June.

Luis has given so much already and deserves to be able to get treatment and heal without the stresses of bills and losing a roof over his families heads. Any prayers or help would be so appreciated. We have faith in Jesus that he will come thru.