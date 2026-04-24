Veteran family in need of financial assistance

Our family is experiencing an emergency. It's partially a legal issue but, I'm not gonna go into much detail as I can't at the time. We're in need of financial assistance to pay bills, legal expenses and medical expenses for my disabled wife. I am a disabled Army veteran myself who needs help from his community at this time. I am the only income supporting 2 children, a wife and 3 dogs. We greatly appreciate any contribution and help from our community and may God greatly bless those who help. We rely on prayer and know that our father God will provide.