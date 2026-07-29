Veteran Family in Need

Julie, a Veteran's Advocate, is starting this campaign. Reino has served in multiple wars, and came back to the US to start a family.





Reino Rivers wants to work, and has attempted many jobs over multiple states. This year, he signed a contract to move to Wisconsin for a new job. He purchased a home through the veteran's program, moved his pregnant wife and 2 young daughters to Wisconsin for a job he could finally survive on and be successful...





and lost his new job.





Reino Rivers and his family need support to be able to keep from losing the home, regardless of his ability to keep a job. He has gone to the VA to get evaluated for disability status, but it could take a couple of years - if it works in his favor at all. The family is not in a position to make house payments right now.





Any donation and/or prayer helps. Please prayerfully consider helping this family in a serious situation.