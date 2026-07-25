Veteran family forced Homeless

We are/were Full-time RVERS whom just lost EVERYTHING by getting caught in Austin Texas Police "Homeless" Enforcement. My wife and I are both Veterans and both have disabilities. My wife's problems include Legal blindness, which makes extreme changes very difficult since my problems include mobility issues requiring a mobility scooter that was also taken along with my CPAP for Sleep Apnea.





All this happened during storms in Texas. No apathy or empathy from the government.





While we are out of the storm for a few days, We have no mobility, transportation and limited means to work with. Any and all help is greatly appreciated. We don't even know if we can retrieve any of our belongings from the "Impound" in-time - again because of mobility/transportation. Funds raised (if any) will be used in the order of temp shelter - transportation - retrieval/recovery (I.e. tow fees) or if not in time to retrieve - move forward with another longer-term option.





This is all a fluid and fast moving situation which is why Emergent. Thank you