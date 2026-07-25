Veteran Facing Housing & Medical Crisis

My name is James Logan, and I am a United States Air Force veteran, a 100% disabled veteran, a homeowner, and a liver transplant survivor.

This is not easy for me to write. I have always worked hard, supported myself, and tried to handle my problems privately. But I am now in a situation where I need help.

In 2015, while in the Dominican Republic, I suffered a catastrophic medical emergency that nearly ended my life. I became septic, contracted MRSA, went into multiple comas, and experienced complete organ failure. My liver, kidneys, and other organs began shutting down. I was in a coma for months and was clinically dead three times before doctors were able to save me.

I survived, but my life changed forever. I eventually required a liver transplant, and since then I have lived with the lifelong medical responsibilities that come with being a transplant recipient, including expensive medications that are necessary to protect my transplanted liver.

For years after that, I continued working and rebuilt my career. I worked in technology, project management, Jira administration, and Agile delivery, eventually earning a six-figure income.

Unfortunately, in July 2025, I lost my job. Since then, I have been actively applying for full-time work while driving for Uber and operating a small woodworking business to bring in income. I am doing everything I can to stay afloat, but I have fallen behind financially.

Right now, I am behind on mortgage payments, vehicle payments, medical costs, and basic living expenses. Because I am not currently working full time, I do not have regular employer-provided health insurance, and my transplant-related medication costs are a serious burden.

Asking for help is extremely difficult for me. I am not asking for a handout or trying to avoid responsibility. I am asking for temporary help to get through this emergency while I continue searching for stable employment and doing whatever work I can to recover.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

• Transplant-related medications and medical expenses

• Mortgage payments to help prevent losing my home

• Vehicle payments and transportation costs so I can continue working and job searching

• Utilities, insurance, and basic living expenses

• Stabilizing my situation while I continue applying for full-time employment

My goal is $15,000, which would help me catch up on urgent obligations and give me enough breathing room to keep my home, maintain my medical care, and continue my job search without everything collapsing at once.

If you are able to donate, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot donate, sharing this privately with someone who may be able to help would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for reading my story and for any help, prayers, encouragement, or support.

James Logan

United States Air Force Veteran

Liver Transplant Survivor