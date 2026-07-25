Vet fees for 20 cats

Last year we had the humane society and pick up nine cats and kittens. They let us keep for of them out of the 13 we did have and we had three females and a juvenile male and had full intention of getting them fixed but due to my friends fiance losing both his left hand right leg above the knee due to diabetes in the last year and undergoing 8 surgeries. We've had a hard time even considering having money to pay for the vet costs for the 20 kits we have now because the male grew up we're needing help with spay and neuter fee deworming and defleaing and shots along with help with food for them. We also we need to help with the fee that the humane society charges per cat to surrender them. Any help is a blessing.