Vet Care Needed for My Cats Mako and Vhagar

Mako and Vhagar showed up around my kitchen a few months back, stealing food whenever they could get it. I live near some woods where people have dumped cats before, often because they're sick, unhealthy, or dying. Before these two, I've taken in cats left in the area, nursed them, then found them homes with relatives or neighbors willing to adopt. Mako and Vhagar stuck around and I couldn't turn them away either.





This past year has been rough on me, mentally and otherwise, and honestly these two have helped me get through it more than I expected. Right now I'm not on steady income and barely covering my own bills. I'm down to my last bit of cat food, and both of them need vet care. The nearest vet is an hour's drive from my house.





Mako, the smaller one, is who I'm most worried about. She's underweight and her fur has gotten noticeably worse over the past few weeks. I can't keep putting it off.





I can't cover the vet visit or treatment on my own right now. Every bit helps, whether it's a meal or part of a vet bill. Thank you for reading this far.