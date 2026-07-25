Vet bills for my 2 kittens

A stray cat had kittens in our back yard and it’s been extremely hot outside and there’s so many critters around our house we didn’t want the kittens to get hurt in any way and momma cat was not staying around much so we took the kittens in to make sure they are safe and we love them they are going on 9 weeks and they love their new life but they both have fleas and ear mites and I’ve been trying to use olive oil as a replacement to get rid of the ear mites but I don’t know if it’s going to make matters worse and dawn isn’t helping with the fleas and they also need to be spayed and neutered. One is female other is male. The male even has extra toes on all paws they are both so adorable but I’m out of a job right now and I can’t seem to get hired anywhere and I just want these kitties to be healthy and happy I just need a little help that’s all