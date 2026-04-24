Hey,

I have never reached out like this before and this is very hard to accept that it’s going this badly. I have a 3 year old tortie cat named Ruby she became sick in March with kidney stones and needed surgery. I put all of this on a credit card thinking I can pay it off but I’m currently living paycheck to paycheck. I’m currently in school and working to make sure I’m not stuck in this loop forever. I also recently got bad medical news about my mom and her having early signs of dementia. I’m really struggling to get back on my feet and find my determination back. Anything at all will help pay back my vet bill and my missed work days.