Vet Bill Recovery for Chata Family

🐾 Hello, friends & family! We are trying to raise funds to help Paola's family recover financially from the sudden, unexpected death of their dog, Milo.





Milo developed Evans disease after getting heart worms, and there were unfortunately too many risks involved to try and save him. He was such a wonderful dog. This is a hard loss for the family, and vet bills do not make it any easier.





Anything helps! Thank you for your contributions and support. We love you Milo loved you, too. 🐾