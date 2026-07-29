Very sickly and need a used vehicle

My name is melissa and up until april of two thousand and twenty four I had my own l c I was traveling the country , digging crystals and minerals. I was the first and only person ever in my family history to own my own business. Unfortunately , in april I had a heart attack and could no longer do what I love and enjoy and had to go on disability. It has been extremely trying with everything going on in prices of everything becoming so outrageous. The transmission in the vehicle I had completely went out and I could not afford to fix it. Since then, I have been paying outrageously out-of-pocket for transportation to get anywhere to the grocery store.Many , many doctor appointment (as I was also diagnosed with multi autoimmune), The pharmacy anywhere I have to go.I have to pay twenty dollars+ a ride. Also, due to having to go on disability and having to wait so long to get it.I am also homeless which makes the situation extremely desperate. I don't know how much longer I can last without the ability to go and get ice when I need it.Food.When I need it , doctor's appointment to relocate my camping areas anywhere. I am looking for enough to get a cheap used vehicle that I can live in.As well as get to all the places I need to go and the mini doctor appointments , I keep missing , do lack of funds or lack of transportation which is causing my health to get much worse. I have never been one to ask for help.And this is extremely hard for me to do , but I am desperate at this point I want to mincarlo lots , and no one will approve me without a cosigner unless I have a huge down payment which I cannot afford. Please, I am begging from the bottom of my heart for the help.I need to get into a used vehicle. Thank you so very much for reading this.And God bless you and yours.