Vern is getting New Ankles

Hi everyone,

This is not easy for us to share, as we’re usually the ones trying to help others—but right now, we find ourselves needing help.

As many of you know, Vern was in an accident back in 2000 that left him with ongoing arthritic pain in his ankles. After years of dealing with this, we’ve finally found a surgeon who specializes in ankle replacement and can give him a real chance at relief.

Unfortunately, the surgeon is out of network for his insurance, and we’re required to pay upfront before the surgery, which is scheduled for late June. We’re trying to raise a bit more than just the surgical cost to help cover the additional expenses we know will come during recovery, including physical therapy and follow-up visits.

If you’re able to contribute financially, we would be deeply grateful. And if giving isn’t possible, your prayers and support truly mean just as much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer. 💛