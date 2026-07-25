Help Censored Journalists Expose Jan 6 Corruption

Exposing the truth behind January 6, 2021, has made groups of very powerful people very angry.

Not at injustices meted out to hundreds of defendants, but at the prospect of being exposed for the government’s deep involvement and complicity in the corrupt events of that tragic day.

These individuals are angry enough to threaten, harass — and even kill. Welcome to the new world of journalism.

Investigative journalists Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman have spent the past five years unearthing the hidden stories of January 6.

Family lives destroyed by heavy-handed federal law enforcement, and a judicial system that trampled on constitutional protections that are supposed to be afforded to all of the accused. They now pursue the increasing likelihood that Capitol Police and others in government had a full hand in the pipe-bombs case.

We are being actively censored as we pursue truth about the pipe-bombs, even by our own former employer. We were ordered not to write about the pipe bombs ever again.

Officials at the highest levels of the FBI—including Dan Bongino and Kash Patel —contacted leaders at Blaze Media and Mercury Radio Arts in late 2025 in an effort to get Steve Baker fired. Can you imagine? The nation's top law enforcement officials trying to shut down investigative journalism. Just what are they afraid of?

- Since early November, when The Blaze published an explosive story on likely Capitol Police involvement in the placing and coverup of the infamous pipe bombs, we have been put under increasing editorial censorship. This got so bad that a main argument around a recent story was about pronouns, and one person's seeming desire to describe the true bomber as a man.

- Our intelligence-community sources tell us we are being monitored by a foreign government—organized and paid for by the U.S. taxpayers. Where's the court order authorization?

- A federal agent lending us assistance is DEAD, just days after he told colleagues of his plans to begin an investigation into the Jan. 6 pipe bomber on his own time. What was he about to discover? We've been warned our own lives are in danger.

Since September 2025, we’ve written extensively about the FBI’s failure to find a pipe-bomb suspect across nearly five years. We released a three-part series showing how the 30-year-old autistic Virginia man arrested in the case, Brian Cole Jr., is NOT the pipe bomber. The effort to pin the crime on Cole began DAYS after our November 8 expose. Cause and effect.

It has become clear that the only way to get the truth out is to establish our own independent investigation team and publishing platform. We’ve lost too much time and energy being threatened, censored, and paralyzed. Those behind the pipe-bomb conspiracy have all of the government’s resources engaged in order to keep a lid on it.

We need help from our readers, and indeed all people of good will, for a full-court press. Help fund our team, which currently includes two journalists, a technical analyst, and a former federal agent with decades of experience. We hope to add more investigators shortly.

We have MUCH to report that we’ve been unable to publish. Help us pursue truth and expose corruption.

Show the plotters and conspirators that a crowd-funded investigation CAN—and WILL—succeed. The coverup of the Jan. 6 pipe bombs cannot be allowed to stand.