Support Fr. Jeff Fasching

Fr. Jeff Fasching (BA, M-Div, MBA) is a Catholic Priest of 25 years known for his unwavering preaching of authentic, orthodox Catholicism. He has been swept up in the recent phenomenon of “canceled” priests who seek to stand firm in preaching the traditional teachings of the one, true, Catholic Faith. Modernist bishops seeking “unity” with an ever changing world have quietly been removing priests who do not wish to accommodate the world, but rather, as St. Paul says, wish to “set their minds on things above” (Col. 3:2).

Bishops have free reign on removing priests they simply don't care for, or for any or no reason at all, providing it is only temporary, without defining what temporary means. Fr. Fasching is a priest among many who has been removed from his position as Pastor by his superior for simply preaching the truths of the Catholic Faith. He regularly celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass with a spiritual life deeply rooted in a love for the Blessed Virgin Mary and Eucharistic adoration. He became a priest because he believes it is the most efficacious way for him to work at reaching heaven. His mission has always been to help others get to heaven through passing on the simple truths of the gospel.





Currently Fr. Jeff Fasching Co-Hosts - The Simple Truth with Jim Havens.







Fr. Fasching retains a canon lawyer to assist the on-going case with his bishop. He relies on friends and benefactors to help in his effort to subsist. Please pray for Fr. Fasching and other canceled priests.



Finally, please prayerfully consider making a donation to Fr. Fasching's cause which will be directly received by him through this campaign.







