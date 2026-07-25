Venezuelan Earthquakes Fund for Local Responders

Hello I am Said Alejandro and I am a Venezuelan. I am going through a lot right now but this time it's not about me. I am currently safe in the United States; however, many fellow Venezuelans are struggling. I have lived through at least two major earthquakes in Venezuela and this time it's worse. I have seen the damage an earthquake can make and this is off the charts. As a Venezuelan with many friends, I have seen and heard directly from survivors the reality currently lived in our country [Venezuelans are not happy and dancing, its absurd]. This natural disaster has devastated our infrastructures and lives in an unprecedented way. As if it was not enough with the two regimes since Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro, and other global political issues, two new oppressors have struck the heart of the nation. Two M7.2 and M7.5 shadow earthquakes have totally devastated main states with the highest numbers of citizens in this country (approximately 7 to 8 of each 10 Venezuelan citizens live in the affected area) with other minor earthquakes of M4.4 and M4.9.





States like La Guaira have lost a significant number of buildings [100+] and most people in them are still trapped. The negligence of local authorities is one of the biggest concerns; few rescue teams have been seen and some are using their phones' flashes because they don't have real equipment and have created road blocks to impede civilian responders. Many civilians are being the true first responders, from veterinarians to hotel workers and many other roles like construction workers. These people are moving rubble day and night with basic equipment and a big heart. They have torn road blocks made by the government to pass. Some use their motorcycles as the most efficient transportation and they are running out of supplies and gas.





I personally know a lot of them and I have contacted many friends that are trying to help with the few resources they have. I have created this fundraiser to support these people giving their very best including those that work with animals and pets. People get tired and moving rubble all day is exhausting. Food is hard to make in these circumstances and several services may need to be figured out or improvised. Some places have too much food and others don't even have first responders. It's not only about getting resources there, it's about making everything work as efficiently as possible. Food doesn't cook itself and international aid can't cover everything. From transportation to medical supplies and breaking road blocks, many details are being covered by trained and untrained civilians.





The chaos is definitely beyond anyone's experience unless you are actually there living it. However, we should be able to empathize and avoid skepticism. This disaster is real and the consequences grow worse with each second that passes, especially in terms of lives (people and animals).





Take a moment to think about it, feel free to ask and reach out.





Updates will be posted on where the funds will be distributed. I have personally contacted a photographer and reporter to compile and document everything. Getting the money there safely is also a hustle. Remember, this money is for people giving their very best for others including animals. Funds will be distributed discretionarily and as safely as possible. There will be no third parties besides this fundraiser. There will also be a website very soon so stay tuned.





Don't forget to pray for our fellow humans and their animal companions.





May the Lord have mercy.