GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Venezuelan Earthquakes Fund for Local Responders

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySaid Kas-Danouche

Fundraiser funds will be received by Said Kas-Danouche

Venezuelan Earthquakes Fund for Local Responders

Hello I am Said Alejandro and I am a Venezuelan. I am going through a lot right now but this time it's not about me. I am currently safe in the United States; however, many fellow Venezuelans are struggling. I have lived through at least two major earthquakes in Venezuela and this time it's worse. I have seen the damage an earthquake can make and this is off the charts. As a Venezuelan with many friends, I have seen and heard directly from survivors the reality currently lived in our country [Venezuelans are not happy and dancing, its absurd]. This natural disaster has devastated our infrastructures and lives in an unprecedented way. As if it was not enough with the two regimes since Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro, and other global political issues, two new oppressors have struck the heart of the nation. Two M7.2 and M7.5 shadow earthquakes have totally devastated main states with the highest numbers of citizens in this country (approximately 7 to 8 of each 10 Venezuelan citizens live in the affected area) with other minor earthquakes of M4.4 and M4.9.


States like La Guaira have lost a significant number of buildings [100+] and most people in them are still trapped. The negligence of local authorities is one of the biggest concerns; few rescue teams have been seen and some are using their phones' flashes because they don't have real equipment and have created road blocks to impede civilian responders. Many civilians are being the true first responders, from veterinarians to hotel workers and many other roles like construction workers. These people are moving rubble day and night with basic equipment and a big heart. They have torn road blocks made by the government to pass. Some use their motorcycles as the most efficient transportation and they are running out of supplies and gas.


I personally know a lot of them and I have contacted many friends that are trying to help with the few resources they have. I have created this fundraiser to support these people giving their very best including those that work with animals and pets. People get tired and moving rubble all day is exhausting. Food is hard to make in these circumstances and several services may need to be figured out or improvised. Some places have too much food and others don't even have first responders. It's not only about getting resources there, it's about making everything work as efficiently as possible. Food doesn't cook itself and international aid can't cover everything. From transportation to medical supplies and breaking road blocks, many details are being covered by trained and untrained civilians.


The chaos is definitely beyond anyone's experience unless you are actually there living it. However, we should be able to empathize and avoid skepticism. This disaster is real and the consequences grow worse with each second that passes, especially in terms of lives (people and animals).


Take a moment to think about it, feel free to ask and reach out.


Updates will be posted on where the funds will be distributed. I have personally contacted a photographer and reporter to compile and document everything. Getting the money there safely is also a hustle. Remember, this money is for people giving their very best for others including animals. Funds will be distributed discretionarily and as safely as possible. There will be no third parties besides this fundraiser. There will also be a website very soon so stay tuned.


Don't forget to pray for our fellow humans and their animal companions.


May the Lord have mercy.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve