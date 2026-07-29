Hello everyone, with your help I would like to buy a vending machine to make a little extra income, I have unfortunately put myself in credit card debt that all started in 2020 up until now. I only make enough to pay the minimum on these cards and the debt balance just doesn’t seem to move much, like the payments I make are not doing anything. I would like to ask for help buying a vending machine so I can put that money towards paying down my debt. I have already been doing some research on vending machines and what I have to do to secure both a location and machine. This debt has taken a huge toll on me and weighs heavy on my shoulders. Unfortunately growing up I was not taught about finances from my parents or in school, all I know is once I pay this debt down I will not put myself in this situation again. I would like to thank anyone who donates, even if just $1, you don’t know the impact you will make on my family and I. I know there’s good people out there still who are willing to help anyone in need. I really hope this reaches the right people .This machine would help me pay off debt and rebuild my life. Once again I thank you from the bottom of my heart❤️