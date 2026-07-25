Vehicle Replacement

On June 3 my daughter and I were at a stop sign when a driver hit our stopped vehicle. I had never been in a wreck before and no one was hurt, so I stupidly did not call the police. That mistake resulted in the other driver's insurance denying liability. His vehicle has absolutely no damage. I did not have collision coverage with my insurance because I was trying to save money when I enrolled. I have no way to pay the nearly $11,000 estimate from the body shop.





Other than my almost 13 year old daughter who was with me at the time, I have a 9 month old son at home. We are already struggling financially, as I am currently over $30,000 in debt and facing bankruptcy. This insurance claim denial is the last thing I needed. I'm still suffering the effects of post partum depression and I feel like I'm on the verge of a mental breakdown.





I can't open the driver door, so I have been climbing in through the passenger side. The door doesn't seal, so it leaks during rain. I just want to get a reliable vehicle so I can get to work 40 minutes away.







