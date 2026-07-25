Vehicle repairs for a Healthcare worker.

My name is Annika, I work for Comfort Keepers in northern Michigan and I help people stay in their homes for healthcare instead of going into nursing homes or assisted living facilities. I have a real heart for helping people who are in need and making a difference in their lives. My vehicle needs significant repairs or even some type of replacement for me to keep my job. I'm scheduled to go back to work on July 25th. If there is anyway that anyone could help with my transportation issues, I would appreciate it so much. I really don't want to have to leave my job because of this. I have clients who rely on me that I have form relationships with and I don't want that to end. Please help if you can. God bless you!