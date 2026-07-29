Vehicle Repair

So, I used my tax money to buy a pickup from a guy in Oklahoma City. He said the transmission was rebuilt. It drove well. I paid him $3600 for it, and got 30 minutes down the road, and the transmission broke. All I could do was believe the guy, and I paid the price, but that's the risk you take. Im the only provider of 6 and its pretty hard to save money when i live paycheck to paycheck. Now I can't afford to get it fixed and we need this second vehicle.

Anything helps even a share and it is deeply appreciated.