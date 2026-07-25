Vehicle Problems

I'm sorry, I know this isn't exactly for a selfless cause. But I am needing help getting on my feet. Currently I'm stranded with no way of getting to our from a job. Brakes went out in my car. Not sure completely how much it would be to get them done and I do not have the tools or know how to do it myself. After they're done I'll show a receipt of it being done. Whatever funds are left from it I'll donate to another fundraiser. Anything helps