Vehicle Miracle

Hello, my name is Rebecca. About three weeks ago my vehicle was stolen during a strong armed robbery. My vehicle has not been recovered. I have a son who is autistic and we NEED transportation to and from his school as he will be needing to attend a special school that works for him. There is no busline we can take either. I am a single mom. His dad passed away when my son was 8 months old. He is now five yrs old. Due to low income(I'm unable to work due to taking care of my son until he starts this new school), I just keep getting turned down for a small loan. I believe God will see us through though. I am so incredibly grateful for our life we do have now, as he erased my heavy addiction to heroin eight years ago! He scooped me up in my darkest hour and rescued my soul! How good is HE?! So much greater than me or my plans. So, I got on here because I could not shake the thought of trying. Also, yes a police report WAS immediately made. There has been no advancement on the case as of yet. If you feel compelled to give, thank you. Your donation would be absolutely vital to his education AND health appointments as we has possible neurological issues going on and medical things as well. Please pray about this and do God's bidding. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Blessings,

Rebecca Doty