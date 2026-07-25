Vehicle lost in fire

I recently lost my vehicle in a fire, which has been a huge setback for me. Unfortunately, my insurance and coverages will not be covering the loss, so I am now without a vehicle and still responsible for the remainder of the loan. This unexpected event has left me in a difficult position, trying to figure out how to manage daily responsibilities and keep up with financial obligations.





The funds raised will go directly toward paying off the loan, securing a new vehicle, and covering transportation costs until I am able to find a reliable means of travel. Having access to transportation is essential for my work and daily life, and your support will help me regain stability and move forward during this challenging time.





I know that most people who know me understand that I am very averse to asking for help, and honestly, I didn't want to do this. But I am stuck between a rock and a hard place. With times being what they are and everything being so expensive, I realize funds are tight for everyone. Any type of help will be greatly appreciated and never taken for granted. Thank you for considering supporting me during this difficult period.