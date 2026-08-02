Vehicle for Kijhana's Kidney Transplant

Kijhana needs a new kidney. He's been on dialysis for going on 3 years now, staying compliant with all his treatments and even stepped down to 2 days a week rather than 3. He's a hard worker with 2 daughters we're raising together.





To be accepted onto the transplant list, we need a reliable vehicle. When a kidney match comes, we'll need to get to the hospital within hours. After the transplant, we'll need transportation for all his appointments and in case of an emergency.





Right now, we don't have dependable transportation to make that happen. Your support will help us secure a vehicle so Kijhana can get to every appointment he needs and be there when a match becomes available.





Thank you for standing with us.