Vehicle for disabled

I'm a old man that's disabled in need of a good used vehicle to get around to dr appointments. I live 30 miles outside of San Antonio Texas. I have a spine disease and have to go to town every week for Dr appointments. I'm having trouble getting rides. After bills are paid I have very little money left to buy food. I can't afford to buy a vehicle or make a payment on one. I hate that I have to do this. But I don't see any other way to get a vehicle. Thanks for your help and time. God bless you.