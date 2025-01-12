Los Angeles Fire Relief Food Fund

Veganics Catering has been providing catering and private meal services to the greater Los Angeles community for over 20 years. We are doing all we can to help our clients affected by the recent fires in our community. With your donation we can afford to provide meals to even more in our surrounding area that have lost their homes and are currently displaced. We are hoping the comfort of a warm meal can help in some small way during this unfortunate disaster. Every $10 raised will go towards an organic vegan meal including dessert.

http://www.veganicscatering.com/



