Fight Invasive Plants & Restore Native Habitat

We can protect the native species of the Vedder & Chilliwack River!

We are raising funds to pay for the hard work of manual invasive plant control along our sacred, life-giving river. All funds raised will pay for labour to remove harmful invasive species such as: Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, English holly, old man's beard, common tansy, herb-Robert, and many others.

The lands along the Vedder & Chilliwack River are home to a diversity of species, but they are threatened by non-native species which destroy habitat and disrupt the balance of the ecosystem. Every native plant sustains a network of species, from insects to birds, fungi to small mammals, and from salmon to bears. When those disruptions occur across the ecosystem, everything suffers. It is our duty to care for the Earth and repair the damage caused by invasive species.

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me" Matthew 25:40

For more information about our project, please see our website: https://lanternsedge.neocities.org/invasives