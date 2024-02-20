Defend VDARE Foundation From Legal Tyranny

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $33,891
After 25 years of battling Cancel Culture to publish nonprofit journalism on the negative effects of mass immigration in defense of the Historic American Nation, VDARE.com is faced with a crippling pincer attack: overwhelming legal costs AND the canceling of our credit card processing.
Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, is a lawless political activist bent on destroying Donald Trump, the NRA and every law abiding American patriot she can get her claws into. For the last two years, she has been investigating VDARE on a massive fishing expedition.
VDARE has been accused of nothing and charged with nothing. Our legal costs come as a direct result of complying with the onerous subpoena demands from the NYAG's office, and fighting for our first amendment rights in federal and state court.
VDARE has never been accused of any financial impropriety. The banks we rely on to facilitate credit card donations have all canceled or declined us because they believe the smears that groups like the SPLC spread to silence patriots around the country.
Please donate today to help VDARE.com defend ourselves from this existential threat.
August 21st, 2024
Dear Supporters,
I am profoundly sorry to have to inform you that since my last update our main project, the immigration reform website VDARE.com, has been forced to suspend operations, due to relentless lawfare attack by New York State Attorney General Letitia James combined with mounting problems with Cancel Culture, including the final termination of all our online payment systems. Our Editor of 25 years, Peter Brimelow, has resigned from the website and from the VDARE Foundation. His statement can be found at vdare.com/#peter .
My statement on the extreme levels of cancel culture VDARE.com has experienced is available at vdare.com/#lydia.
Despite these setbacks, the VDARE Foundation remains active as we fight to protect the names of our writers and donors against Letitia James' overreach, and we continue to pay substantial legal bills. We are committed to fighting these unjust challenges and will keep you updated on any developments.
On a positive note, our headquarters at the Berkeley Springs Castle in Berkeley Springs WV remains open and we intend to continue having conferences.
We very much appreciate your continued support during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Lydia Brimelow
VDARE Foundation President
