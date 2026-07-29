Faith-Filled Fun Awaits at Holy Spirit VBS!

Hello everyone,

My name is Joseph Sanders, and I want to share a project that is very important to me. Last summer, I volunteered as a group leader at Holy Spirit Catholic Church's first annual Vacation Bible School. Nearly a year later, I am now raising funds for our second VBS. I feel truly blessed to be part of this effort, but I need YOUR support. To successfully host this event, we need about $1,000. The great news is that any additional funds will go toward maintaining our beautiful parish! This donation is not just about giving money 💵, but about contributing to something meaningful.

Will you contribute to this noble cause and help spread the word?

May God bless you.

Sincerely, Joseph Sanders.



