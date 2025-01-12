My Vaccine Injury journey

I did my part or so I thought. I got the covid 19 vaccine in 2021 and it almost kill me. I am permanently vaccine injured and my face is now paralyzed. I have positional vertigo, vision loss and memory loss due to a side effect from the medications I am on that i cannot go off of. I need therapy's both mental and physical on an on going basis and this givesendgo gives me donations for all of the things i need every month. This place ,and the people who donate mean so much to people like me. I can share my story here without judgement. I am suing as a class action in Alberta so if you know someone like me drop me a note and i will try to help as best i can.