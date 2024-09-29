Varapañño Bhikkhu support page

Campaign funds will be received by Giorgio Repeti
Welcome to my support page. Your generosity is appreciated and shall be used for personal expenses.
This personal support was created by request. Request was from viewers of my YouTube channel!
Let's build a place for practice? One of my projects is buddhist.cafe. A website to encourage discussion. To encourage laypeople unity.
In a hostile world good friends are needed.
Wholesome actions are needed to facilitate better outcomes for one's life.
Your support is appreciated.
Metta Hotu.
Sadh, sadhu, sadhu. May Venerable Bhante spread Dhamma and inspire many with his works.
"Much Appreciated. Anumodana. Sadhu. Bhante G.
Sadhu Bhante & may all living beings be happy
"Anumodana from Bhante G
October 30th, 2024
Greetings.
My forecast needs to be corrected.
buddhist.cafe beta is still current. I can not at this time give a solid date when the site will be completed.
Recent donation is much appreciated.
Metta Hotu.
September 29th, 2024
Buddhist.cafe website project is near completion. Beta testing and development stage is due to end by November 1st 2024.
Official launch is slated for mid November 2024.
Metta Hotu.
August 28th, 2024
Hello there😃.
Thank you for considering to support my campaign. Givesendgo unpublishes my campaign every 90 days if a donation has not been received. Kindly consider supporting to prevent this campaign from being unpublished again.
December 22nd, 2023
Hello. Thank you for visiting my personal support page.
Anumodana Sadhu to Leonardo and Gilles for your support.
May the New Year 2024 yield prosperity and merit for you.
Bhante G
