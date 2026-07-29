Vanuatu 2026 Mission Trip

A CALLING ON YOUR LIFE

Vanautu Mission Trip 2026





“Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭12‬:‭1‬





“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,”

‭‭Colossians‬ ‭3‬:‭23‬ ‭





While in Vanuatu, Mission, will be helping to build a school classroom for local Ni-van

students at the V2 Life School, located approximately 20 minutes’ drive from Port Vila in the Teouma Valley. The school roll has increased from 40 students to 240 in the last 3 years and they are desperate for more classrooms, especially as the Dec 12th, 2024, earthquake destroyed 400 classrooms in Vanuatu (none of ours thankfully). The school employs local teachers and has expat volunteer staff.

We’ve now built 7 classrooms at this school.





What a great opportunity for Mission to see the world and serve others with his strengths. There will be a group of around 20 other individuals going to help build on from the foundation already laid. Most of them youth kids or young adults.





This Donation will be helping with airfare, food, accommodation, health & travel insurance.





Please pray for this group. Safe travels, all flights there and back are free from any disruptions or delays, that everyone would stay healthy and safe, that everything they put their hands to works well, that the building process is easy and a strong structure is made and secure.





“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

‭‭1 Peter‬ ‭4‬:‭10‬ ‭





Sincerely sealed with love and blessings from the Jessups & Mission















