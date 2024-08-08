Van For The Karpa Fam

Jared and Sarah's little car has served them well and is nearing the end of its life....AND they are getting ready to welcome a new baby boy into their family in the next few weeks! Which means that they will need to upsize to a larger vehicle. This is where you come in! As their beloved friends, family and ministry supporters, we are asking if you would consider giving towards this fund so that they can load up all the kids and cargo into a spacious minivan and motor on with their life adventures and ministry! Funds will go directly to the Karpa family. Thank you and God bless!