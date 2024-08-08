Campaign Image

Van For The Karpa Fam

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $13,746

Campaign created by Andrew Miedema

Campaign funds will be received by Jared Karpa

Van For The Karpa Fam

Jared and Sarah's little car has served them well and is nearing the end of its life....AND they are getting ready to welcome a new baby boy into their family in the next few weeks! Which means that they will need to upsize to a larger vehicle. This is where you come in! As their beloved friends, family and ministry supporters, we are asking if you would consider giving towards this fund so that they can load up all the kids and cargo into a spacious minivan and motor on with their life adventures and ministry! Funds will go directly to the Karpa family. Thank you and God bless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Brandon Barthel
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Wishing you guys all the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
3 months ago

So excited for you guys! Can't wait to see the new van!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 CAD
3 months ago

Praying for just the right vehicle for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 486.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Car & Baby Fund

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Blessings on your journey

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Congrats on your new blessing! A wee gift for anything you may need still for baby or family!!!

Galen Gannon
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Congratulations on the new addition to the family!

Anonymous giver
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
4 months ago

We love you guys! Hope you get a great new van!

McFarland Family
$ 250.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
4 months ago

Mark
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Galen
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Barbara
$ 400.00 CAD
5 months ago

Thank you for the update of your ministry. I am praying for a safe delivery of your baby boy and sufficient funds to purchase a vehicle.

Updates

Van Purchased and Fundraiser finished!

October 27th, 2024

I'm not sure if anyone gets notified of this message but just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone for your prayers and incredible generosity as we raised money for a new family vehicle. The fundraiser was a tremendous success and we were able to purchase a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country that is in great shape and has had a solid maintenance history. We're expecting to get a couple 100,000 km's out of this thing!

We'll send a regular email update out on our family newsletter with a few more details and pictures! If anyone wants to get put on that list that isn't already on it, email me at jared.karpa@protonmail.com

All the best. For the kingdom,

Jared

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo