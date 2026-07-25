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UPDATE! DANGEROUS ROADS

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$18,090 USD

Fundraiser created byJoy Bartlett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joy Bartlett

UPDATE! DANGEROUS ROADS

I have dear friends who are indigenous missionaries in Pakistan: Pastor Arif Gill, his wife Jenes, and their two boys. This family travels tirelessly to the brick kilns, where entire families work in harsh, slave-like conditions to pay off lifelong debts. Even children labor long hours to make and carry bricks. Many missionaries avoid these areas due to dangerous roads, thick dust and fumes, and extreme poverty, but the Gills faithfully press on to bring Jesus, love, and hope. They travel many miles by  motorcycle to seven locations each week...all 4 on one bike!!

    During the rainy season, the roads turn to mud, yet the family continues to deliver supplies, teach the Bible, and minister to children and parents who eagerly await these moments of encouragement. Even in the freezing cold, the people’s hearts are warmed by the visits of the Gills. HOWEVER...Recent events have clearly dictated the need for a van or used car: 1.) Mr Gill was hit by a car and his bike landed on top of him. He was wounded badly, but there were no broken bones. Praise God!  2.)  while traveling on rough roads, a tire punctured on their cycle. The youngest boy who was squeezed in the front had his legs tangled, causing great pain. 3.) riding on the cycle in extreme cold weather has caused health problems for Mrs. Gill.

  Their mission is growing, and so are the children. Traveling on a small motorcycle with the entire family and supplies has become increasingly dangerous. They have a great desire to  continue their ministry and reach more souls, but are praying desperately for an enclosed vehicle.

Your support can provide safe transportation, allow them to carry teaching materials, warm clothing, gifts, etc. and help them continue sharing the love of Jesus to these precious people in those remote, underserved communities.

Help the Gills bring hope, salvation, and safety to Jesus' loved ones.









https://femp4christ.org

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