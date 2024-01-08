Vanessa's Cancer Journey

Now Vanessa will be having a mastectomy on January 9th. You can imagine as her mother, I have seen her through so much pain, discomfort, and many challenges that a child should never have to endure. She will be out of work for a couple of months and there are other issues, that the doctors have found, on the tests that have been done, that will have to be dealt with after this initial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. I’m hoping to raise money for Vanessa to make life a little easier financially, so that there is less stress in her life and that she can focus on making a full recovery. To be able to pay Vanessa’s personal bills and also some of the medical bills that have accumulated over the years would be a godsend. Would you please think about donating and supporting my daughter Vanessa through this challenging time in her young life. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she said to me “Mom, why me again, why can’t I just be a normal 28-year-old young lady who doesn’t have to worry about putting up with pain and medical expenses. Who just thinks about everyday things?” Life has not been fair to her and I’m just trying to make it a little bit easier for her. Thank you for your help and support and I will keep you posted on her progress.

God Bless,

Lisa Boyle





My name is Lisa Boyle, and my 28-year-old daughter Vanessa was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Vanessa was 2½ years old when she was first diagnosed with leukemia. (ALL) She had two years of chemotherapy and then in 2001 had a relapse at the age of 5 and endured a bone marrow transplant in Boston. In 2017 Vanessa then underwent a 12-hour surgery to have a non-cancerous tumor removed, that was the size of a grapefruit, that had been growing inside her for a couple of years. She has been through so much in such a short period of time.