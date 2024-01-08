Raised:
October 22nd, 2024
Good morning,
We hope that everyone is enjoying the fall weather. 🍁Fall happens to be Vanessa‘s favorite season of the year …and on October 18th Vanessa turned 29 years old! 🎂 We celebrated by going out to dinner with family at Kume, it was so much fun!
To update her cancer journey, Vanessa is currently getting monthly hormonal shots, which is putting her through early menopause. So the cooler weather is definitely helping with the hot flashes and night sweats.
One month from her birthday, on November 18th, she will be having her reconstructive surgery. We will keep you posted at how that works out for her. Vanessa is so courageous and strong even though every day is a struggle, considering how much cancer fatigue she has to deal with on a daily basis.
She has cancer fatigue from having childhood leukemia, and a bone marrow transplant. Now on top of that … added cancer fatigue from breast cancer. 😴Vanessa has had to cut back her hours because her body just can’t handle a 40 hour work week.
We really appreciate all the support and contributions that have been made to Vanessa ‘s cancer journey so far. She is living an ongoing battle and struggle, but is doing her best day by day. 💖 any further support would be greatly appreciated to help with the medical bills and day-to-day costs. Vanessa and her family thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We know that we are blessed to have so much family and friends and support. We could never thank you all enough.🥰
Here is a photo of me with Vanessa at the start of her birthday dinner! 💝🙏
September 14th, 2024
💗 Time to update you all on my beautiful daughter Vanessa and her breast cancer journey. ❤️🩹
Vanessa is continuing to get monthly hormone shots, which is putting her through menopause at the tender age of 28.❤️🩹 Needless to say with her hot flashes and night sweats, it has been a challenging summer for her. ☀️ She is now preparing to have her next surgery. She will be having her left breast reconstructed on October 10th. 💗
She had a cyst that became infected after her radiation that Vanessa needed antibiotic for. We have also been having many challenges with her healthcare insurance, no surprises there. Her sister Angelica was a huge help tackling all of that. 😊 It’s always something when you are dealing with cancer.
Vanessa’s spirits are high, but she’s really, really tired of all this and just wants it to be done. She is so brave and strong.💙 I just want to thank all of you for keeping her and us in your thoughts and prayers still and we thank you all so much for the support. ☀️Enjoy the rest of the summer and I will keep you posted. Lisa
Vanessa by the ocean with Maple and Della. 🐾
July 11th, 2024
Hi everyone, time for an update!
Vanessa continues to have to make multiple medical decisions, go to weekly doctor appointments, take a variety of meds, get a monthly hormonal shot, put up with hot flashes and night sweats (menopause at age 28!) continue to deal with major cancer fatigue, try to hold down a job and have the energy to do it. She continues to pay towards unending medical bills and deal with the insurance company that is giving her a hard time on top of all of this!!!! Uggh!!!
One day at a time ❤️🩹
Vanessa’s surgery for reconstruction will be in October. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers and THANK YOU for all your help. It takes a village! She can use all the financial and emotional support that people can give her!🥰 It is very much appreciated!
Here is a photo of Vanessa from when we went to a play performance at Brunswick High School!
May 18th, 2024
26 years ago today, Vanessa was diagnosed with leukemia. This was the day her cancer journey began at age 2 1/2. Vanessa continues to have multiple doctor appointments. She has begun to have monthly hormone shots, which puts her ovaries to sleep and brings on early menopause. She is experiencing hot flashes and night sweats, but this is to hopefully decrease reoccurrence of breast cancer in her right breast. She will be having a bone density scan next week, because no estrogen can cause bone weakness. Vanessa saw a dermatologist where she had five moles removed. One of the moles was pre-cancerous, so she will be going back to get more skin around that area removed. Her doctor appointments and her journey continues. Never a dull moment. We continue to thank you for all your support and thoughts and prayers. This is a photo of Vanessa and her siblings, just before her bone marrow transplant at age 5 in 2001.
April 24th, 2024
Today Vanessa had her last of her 25 radiation treatments. 🙂 She is doing well. Her side effects include more cancer fatigue (on top of her cancer fatigue that she has lived with for the last 13 years) and itchy red “sunburned” skin where she had the treatments. Vanessa is enjoying being back at work at Skillins. They have been very supportive of her and all of her medical appointments! Vanessa will have a little break before her reconstructive surgery. I will keep you posted when all that happens. 💗 Again thank you all for all your support, prayers and help. It is very much appreciated. We are looking forward to a little break before the next chapter in Vanessa’s Cancer Journey. ❤️🩹
April 4th, 2024
Hello to everyone🥰
First of all a huge thank you 💗for all of the prayers and support that have been given to Vanessa and our family during this challenging journey. Vanessa has started radiation on her left breast. Thankfully, she will not be having any chemotherapy . 🙏 She will have 25 appointments of radiation total and when they are complete then Vanessa will have her reconstructive surgery. She is handling the treatments well. Vanessa is so strong and brave she never ceases to amaze me 🥰 All of the tests and doctor appointments have slowed down and we are actually able to breathe.💗 You don’t realize when you are going through something like this how much stress it causes. It is so time-consuming and very tiring, mentally, and physically, but you have to power through it, which is what we did! 😊. It definitely was a family and community effort so a huge thank you to everyone! 💖 Vanessa has even gone back to work part time at Skillins in Brunswick 🪴 and they have really been amazing working around her schedule, letting her leave to go to her radiation and doctor appointments and then go back to work! Vanessa loves being around people and plants again and just having a semi normal life 🥰 we hope that everyone is staying well through all the snow storm challenges. ❄️ Thanks again so much for everything. I will continue to keep you posted on Vanessa‘s cancer journey, whatever it may bring.💗 This is a photo of Vanessa and her partner Adam with their two dogs, Maple and Della, and myself on Easter Sunday. ☀️
February 24th, 2024
💗Vanessa‘s results came back from pathology and the tumor that was removed from her skull on February 20th is…… NOT CANCEROUS!!! 🥰 we are beyond excited and happy and pleased and thankful! Thankful to all of you for your help and support and prayers. And thankful to God. 🙏She will not need radiation on her brain now. 😊 We will keep you posted on when radiation begins on her left breast. But for now we can rest easy for a little bit. 🥰
February 22nd, 2024
This is a cute photo of Vanessa relaxing at home in Lisbon Falls with her friends around her! 💗
February 22nd, 2024
💗Vanessa’s surgery went well. She came home yesterday afternoon and is recovering nicely. Her pain level is low😊. Now we wait for the results. Vanessa’s sprits are good considering all that is going on. 🚙. We will be heading down to Dana Farber in Boston on February 29th for a second opinion. She will be starting radiation treatment after the results from the tumor comes back. If it is cancer she will have radiation on her head first and then 25 rounds on her left breast. Thank you for all the well wishes, financial support and prayers. We really appreciate it and it has helped Vanessa so much.🥰 We will continue to keep you updated. 💗
February 19th, 2024
Vanessa will be having surgery tomorrow morning, Tuesday February 20th at Maine Medical Center. She is having a small tumor removed from the back of her skull. The tumor will be sent away to find out if it is cancerous or not. Surgery should take about an hour and Vanessa is expected to come home Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Vanessa will also start making trips to Boston to Dana Farber for a second opinion from all the specialists there. We will keep updating Vanessa ‘s journey with her progress and test results. Thank you for all of your support, prayers, love and encouragement.
January 21st, 2024
Hi everyone,
First of all, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for all the support and love that has been given to Vanessa so far. 💗. Her personal journey continues. Vanessa had her postop appointment this week. The doctor removed four lymph nodes along with her left breast. Two of the lymph nodes were negative and the other two were contained, and the margins are all negative. So that is all good news! 😊
We then met with the neurosurgeon to go over the results from her brain MRI. Vanessa has a metastatic tumor on her skull that the surgeon will be removing on February 20th. This surgery will be at Maine Medical Center and it should last about an hour. Vanessa might be able to come home that night but they won’t know until after the surgery. She will need radiation afterwards. We are all taking this one day and one challenge at a time. ❤️🩹 I wanted to share with you how strong and brave Vanessa has been through all these challenges that she has had to face since she was 2 1/2 years old, she never ceases to amaze me. I just wanted to share with you that Vanessa loves her Pomeranian dog Maple and being around plants and flowers. She shared this picture with me this week, saying it was one of her favorite ones from this summer. so I thought that I would share the photo with you all. 🥰
Thank you all again and God Bless.
Lisa, Vanessa and family 💗
January 15th, 2024
Thank you everyone for all your prayers, thoughts, and donations. Vanessa is doing well, resting at home. Her pain level is low, and her spirits are high. We are waiting on the pathology results before knowing the next step in her treatment. 💗
January 10th, 2024
1/9/2024
Venessa is now resting after her mastectomy and in good spirits. Surgery was about 3 hours. The tumor was removed successfully and sent to Pathology, and we are hoping to have the results within a week. Then we will know what is next as they will be determining the treatment plan. Her next surgery will be scheduled once she is healed and able to begin the reconstruction process.
Thank you all that have donated. We appreciate the shares. Vanessa will need to focus on her treatments and healing and because of your generosity, she will have one less thing to worry about. Every bit helps!
