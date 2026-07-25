Vehicle repairs

Hi everyone 👋 We are needing a hand up. We have 2 teenagers in highschool that will be needing to come live with us in the very near future. They have lived with their grandparents most their lives and now, one ( Grandfather ) has passed away. Grandma is very tired. 😩 We (Mom and Stepdad) are stable in a one bedroom apartment and have air mattresses at the moment. We plan on moving up to a two bedroom here at the place we're already at in a couple of months. Their Father is unstable and not capable of being a good guardian at the moment. We need a village to help us. I'm a caregiver part time, for an older man. He lives in the apartment underneath us and my fiance has his disability every month. Were we live is kinda like a motel more than apartment. We have been paying weekly rent $290 and have almost progressed to pay monthly $1,186 starting August until our van happened. We also have Uber and Lyft but our vans starter possibly went out yesterday 07/18/2026 while he was working. We are getting help from friends and family but they can only do so much. We have been progressing so much these last 2 years. Worked our way up from my mom's House We want more children. We would love to have enough money to have land fall in our hands but we understand that is unrealistic. We plan on working our way up to it. We want a functional homestead to leave our children that they can help build but that's long term plans. Where the Funds Will Go,

We are currently awaiting a complete diagnostic assessment from the mechanic. Depending on the extent of the damage, the costs will go directly toward:

Major Engine/Transmission Repair: Fixing the core issues to make the van safe and drivable again.





Vehicle Replacement: If the mechanic determines the van is a total loss or repairs exceed its value, these funds will serve as a down payment or purchase price for a reliable, safe replacement vehicle.

We have set a goal of $10,000 to ensure we can cover repair costs, towing fees, emergency rental needs, or secure a reliable replacement vehicle without taking on high-interest debt. That's what we are praying for. We just need to get to a point where we can progress forward not back. Please share/donate.