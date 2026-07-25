Van for Pastor Ben and Lorna

Our youth pastor, Ben Piper and his wife Lorna, have served our Church for 8 years. They are faithful and hardworking. They have just had their 6th baby! They need a new van - a reliable van that will go the distance, last for years, and one that can hold A LOT of people. If you know this couple, you know that it’s not only their own 6 they have with them at any given time, but lots others. Whether it’s the cousins that spend time with them, rides to neighbors and people in need to Church and other places, or a van full of youth group kids heading to camp or a fun adventure, they are selfless in their desire to make sure people have a ride. We LOVE that about them. They have brought so many people to church in whatever vehicle they drive. We want to bless them with a large (15 passenger) reliable and safe vehicle so that they can continue to minister to those in need and enjoy space for their growing family. Please consider giving to this cause! If you work in ministry, you know it doesn’t make a lot of money so this would be a great and wonderful blessing to a couple who totally deserves it!

Thank you, and Bless you!