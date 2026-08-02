Van for My Growing Cleaning Business

I've started a small cleaning business working for my landlord, and it's going well, I have jobs coming in weekly. Right now, I'm loading family cars with mops, chemicals, equipment, ladders, and buckets, which isn't sustainable as the work grows.





I moved back home from Texas after my mom had three strokes and lost my first grandchild, who was 6 months old. Being self-sufficient through this business means everything to me. A small van or pickup truck would let me carry my equipment properly, stay organized, and take on more jobs without depending on family cars.





I also want to invest in better cleaning products so I can do my best work. I love making a difference in people's homes, giving them cleanliness, fresher air, and less stress. Your support would help me build this business and provide for my family during this difficult time. I'm committed to making this work and willing to set up payment plans as I grow. Thank you for standing with me.

All things work together for the good of those who love God. May God bless and keep you! I will pay it forward.