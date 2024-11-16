A Van for King Muzungu

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $440
Campaign funds will be received by Hwung Muzungu
Hi everyone!
As you all know, King has been a pillar of the youth group for the past couple of years. He has gone above and beyond to take care of all the kids and has been a core member of the team who has rebuilt the youth group from the ground up. Currently, he has taken on the responsibility of youth pastor for our community.
At the end of this summer, his van broke down after months of carpooling the kids to different events. Running a youth group while working to support your family is hard enough - this is a chance for us as a community to give back and take a load off his back.
This GoFundMe is to raise money towards a new vehicle for him - even if the goal is not met, everything counts. This a chance for anyone who feels called to give back as a thank-you for everything he's done for the community.
King bro, I really look up to you; how you treat the youngins in your community is sum im trying to inherit. I’m not gassin, but all these brothers and sisters love you for how much you invest in em. I ain’t even from DMV but you treat me like a brother. You can do it gang
Thanks for all your investment in youth ministry King!
King, thank you for everything you do for the community. Your love for the kids and staff alike is part of what inspired me to youth group staff. Love you bro.
king u shouldve just asked ur dad to give you one 🤦♀️
Sacrifices never go unnoticed from Gods eyes. Ye yeee!
King u should’ve just asked me for a van I would’ve gladly given you one 🤦
King, I don't know what you've been dealing with but we've all got your back.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.