A Van for King Muzungu

Hi everyone!

As you all know, King has been a pillar of the youth group for the past couple of years. He has gone above and beyond to take care of all the kids and has been a core member of the team who has rebuilt the youth group from the ground up. Currently, he has taken on the responsibility of youth pastor for our community.

At the end of this summer, his van broke down after months of carpooling the kids to different events. Running a youth group while working to support your family is hard enough - this is a chance for us as a community to give back and take a load off his back. 

This GoFundMe is to raise money towards a new vehicle for him - even if the goal is not met, everything counts. This a chance for anyone who feels called to give back as a thank-you for everything he's done for the community. 

Will Smith
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

King bro, I really look up to you; how you treat the youngins in your community is sum im trying to inherit. I’m not gassin, but all these brothers and sisters love you for how much you invest in em. I ain’t even from DMV but you treat me like a brother. You can do it gang

Homi Hess
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for all your investment in youth ministry King!

Young Min Miller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

King, thank you for everything you do for the community. Your love for the kids and staff alike is part of what inspired me to youth group staff. Love you bro.

Kings mom
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

king u shouldve just asked ur dad to give you one 🤦‍♀️

Birds in a Nest
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sacrifices never go unnoticed from Gods eyes. Ye yeee!

Kings dad
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

King u should’ve just asked me for a van I would’ve gladly given you one 🤦

Ariana Hess
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

King, I don't know what you've been dealing with but we've all got your back.

