A Van for King Muzungu

Hi everyone!

As you all know, King has been a pillar of the youth group for the past couple of years. He has gone above and beyond to take care of all the kids and has been a core member of the team who has rebuilt the youth group from the ground up. Currently, he has taken on the responsibility of youth pastor for our community.

At the end of this summer, his van broke down after months of carpooling the kids to different events. Running a youth group while working to support your family is hard enough - this is a chance for us as a community to give back and take a load off his back.

This GoFundMe is to raise money towards a new vehicle for him - even if the goal is not met, everything counts. This a chance for anyone who feels called to give back as a thank-you for everything he's done for the community.