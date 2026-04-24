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Unlock 24 Boxabl Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDarlene Gwin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Darlene Gwin

Unlock 24 Boxabl Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

We are Valor Villages for Veterans – a brand-new Utah non-profit (entity 14633594-0149) building the first tiny-home village exclusively for homeless U.S. military veterans in Cedar City.

Boxabl is ready to deliver 24 solar Casitas + 1 admin office, but they need a $3,000 feasibility study first — 100 % credited back when we order.

Every dollar today gets us the firm quote, professional site plan, and delivery timeline we need to break ground in 2026.

Current Phase 1 Goal: $3,000 (feasibility study + initial planning)

This $3,000 is the last hurdle before we can order the first homes and start housing veterans who have served our country. Future phases will cover land, more Casitas, Hero Hall, and full operations.

Your support -- no matter the size -- helps heroes bloom again. "Where Heroes Bloom."

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